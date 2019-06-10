Alia Bhatt goes sans makeup again, and this time, it's for Sadak 2
After winning acclaim for doing so in Highway, Alia Bhatt sported bare minimum products for her act as a drug addict in Udta Punjab and a spy in Raazi
Aligned with a plot that apparently sees Alia Bhatt's character as 'a woman in search of truth', the actor, we learn, is set to wear minimal makeup in her upcoming home production, Sadak 2.
It was following an extended look test that Bhatt, along with makeup artiste Puneet Saini, opted for the minimal look. A production unit tells mid-day, "In the first schedule, her face donned a naked appearance. For the first few days of the leg, she was ready in 25 minutes. The team is using a light primer base with the foundation to create a dewy effect. There will be a light rose blush on the cheekbones, coupled with kohl in her eyes, and a nude satin pink lipstick."
Also Read: Alia Bhatt gets a warm welcome from Pooja Bhatt on Sadak 2 sets
In a project that marks father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years, Bhatt's character — along with an aide, played by Sanjay Dutt — is reportedly on a tryst to expose a powerful godman. The actor has been juggling the shoot of the film along with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra. This isn't the first time that Bhatt has ditched enhancers for her on-screen acts. After winning acclaim for doing so in Highway, she sported bare minimum products for her act as a drug addict in Udta Punjab and a spy in Raazi.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take a boat ride on the sets of Brahmastra; see photos
Top Stories of the day:
- Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myself
- Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
- Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
- Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
- Style goals! Kangana Ranaut aces the summer look in hot shorts
- Sara Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor, who rocked the 'Salwar Kameez' look?
- Candid clicks! Malaika Arora buys flowers, after working out at the gym
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- These photos of Sonam Kapoor will make you miss your childhood more
- Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note for Sheetal Jain, says they don't make people like him anymore
- Anand Ahuja wishes 'girlfriend forever' Sonam Kapoor happy b'day in the sweetest way
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Does comparison with brother Ayushmann affect Aparshakti Khurana?