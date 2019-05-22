Alia Bhatt gets a warm welcome from Pooja Bhatt on Sadak 2 sets

bollywood

Even though the shoot for Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 commenced three days ago, Pooja Bhatt welcomed sister Alia in a rather exceptional way

Pooja Bhatt extended a warm welcome to her sister and Sadak 2 co-star Alia Bhatti in a rather exceptional way. As the actors shoot for the fourth day, a super excited Pooja shared her rapture in an Instagram post with a picture of a poster reading Alia Bhatt's name. Calling out to her sister, Pooja captioned, "Alia Bhatt in the house."

Her love for the film was evident in two hashtags she added towards the end of her caption #morethanjustafilm and #memoriestolastalifetime.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had posted a photograph of Sadak 2's clapboard on Saturday. She captioned it: "Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I'm petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again. It's a tough climb but from everything

"I've seen and everything I've heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it's going to be".

The 1991-hit Sadak revolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, brothel's owner and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife.

Mahesh Bhatt will be back in the director's chair with Sadak 2, after almost twenty years. The film also features actors Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, which is a romantic thriller.

Sadak 2 will hit the theatres next year on July 10.

