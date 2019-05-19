On Sadak 2's Day 1, Alia Bhatt says, 'I am petrified'

bollywood

As Sadak 2 went on floors on Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of Sadak 2's clapboard and wrote a long note!

Alia Bhatt is all excited as well as petrified as she is gearing up for her next film Sadak 2. The actress, in a social media post, said that she is petrified to shoot for the movie, which will be directed by her father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia on Saturday took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of Sadak 2's clapboard. She captioned it: "Today is Day 1 of 'Sadak 2'. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I'm petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again."

The Brahmastra actress says it is a "tough climb". "But from everything I've seen and everything I've heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand new journey! And what a journey it's going to be," she said.

Mahesh Bhatt will be back in the director's chair with Sadak 2, after almost twenty years. The film also features actors Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, which is a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.

