Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take a boat ride on the sets of Brahmastra; see photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly shooting for their film Brahmastra in Varanasi. The pair were spotted filming on a boat and the pictures have gone viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. All pics/Pallav Paliwal

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Varanasi. Reports suggest that the shoot of the film will also take place inside Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort at Varanasi. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

Earlier last month, Alia and Ranbir completed their London schedule for their film and now pictures of Bhatt and Kapoor filming on a boat have gone viral. Check out a few:

Ranbir gets a quick touch-up during the shoot. Alia Bhatt's look is quite simple, yet pretty, in a pair of blue jeans, a white top and a long red jacket.

Alia Bhatt gets a touch-up during the shoot of Brahmastra.

Here's Ranbir Kapoor helping Alia Bhatt into the boat. Both actors flaunt casual-chic avatars making us wonder what their onscreen characters will be like.

mid-day has learnt that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a DJ in the Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer. A source revealed, "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process."

It is known that every character in the film possesses superpowers, with Kapoor's character believed to have the power to unleash fire from his palms. The actor has undergone training in various forms of martial arts for the role. "The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017," added the source.

The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020. Ayan announced the news on his Instagram account.

