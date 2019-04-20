Ranbir Kapoor plays DJ in Brahmastra; Details about his character revealed

bollywood

It is known that every character in Brahmastra possesses superpowers, with Ranbir Kapoor's character believed to have the power to unleash fire from his palms.

Prod Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra and he will be unusually tight-lipped about the ambitious film or his role, willing to describe the Ayan Mukerji-directed project only as a "modern-day fairy tale". Now, mid-day has learnt that the actor will be seen playing a DJ in the Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer.

A source reveals, "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process."



It is known that every character in the film possesses superpowers, with Kapoor's character believed to have the power to unleash fire from his palms. The actor has undergone training in various forms of martial arts for the role. "The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017," adds the source. The first instalment of the fantasy trilogy is scheduled to release in December.

