Kiara Advani on Kabir Singh: Simple roles can be tough to play

Having played lively characters until Kabir Singh came her way, Kiara Advani on challenges of playing a part far distanced from the person she is

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor

Kiara Advani doesn't attempt to suggest otherwise when it is highlighted that Kabir Singh banks heavily on its male protagonist, essayed by Shahid Kapoor. What she is unwilling to have us believe, however, is that her character of the muse that leads to the destruction in his life is merely that of a second fiddle.

"The character is simple, but it is a strong one. It took a share of internalising to [bring forth] that vulnerability and pureness, at the same time. At times, playing a simple character can be difficult. In the past, I have played expressive and lively roles. That is also how I am, as a person. So, I had to channelise [my emotions] to play this part," says the actor.

As though her nuanced role of Kapoor's love interest wasn't going to demand a fair amount of toil, Advani says jumping into the shoot of the climax scene on the first day posed its own challenge. "That was probably the toughest scene [I had to film] considering that it was [riding] high on emotions. Shahid and I were nervous, but it went off well." Her de-glam avatar implying she had few frills that she could associate with the character, Advani used the scent of the perfume or the earrings she wore when playing Preeti, as factors that drew her back into her world.

But Advani wasn't always meant to be part of the world created by director Sandeep Vanga. After almost sealing the deal with the makers following a successful audition, the film was then offered to another actor. "But they approached me again. I asked them why they chose me. Sandeep said, 'I can imagine only you as Preeti.' I guess, destiny played an important part."

