Kiara Advani goes de-glam for the first time for her new film Kabir Singh
Kiara Advani essays the role of a medical student, Preeti, in this Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. Despite no makeup is looking absolutely ravishing in her simple salwar kameez-clad avatar
Kiara Advani has already proved her versatility in a short span of time by playing diverse characters. And now, the young lass has left us all stunned with the de-glam look that she is sporting for her upcoming film Kabir Singh.
The talented actress, till now, was only seen in glamorous roles in films like Fugly, Machine and Lust Stories, however, this is the first time that Kiara has taken a break from her glamorous image and has gone de-glam for a character. Kiara essays the role of a medical student, Preeti, in this Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. Despite no makeup is looking absolutely ravishing in her simple salwar kameez-clad avatar.
Speaking about her minimalistic look, the lively Kiara, who is a complete contrast of the subdued Preeti, said, "I'm a director's actor, so if the director has a certain vision for the character's look then I go by that. Preeti's simplicity and innocence is what makes Kabir fall head over heels for her. Sandeep sir wanted to capture that purity and also make me look like a 19-year-old first-year student. I am comfortable being in front of the camera without any make-up, so it felt effortless and the plus point of not having to reach extra early on sets for hair and make-up was another plus."
Well, Kiara's natural beauty has already won the hearts of the audience and going by the promos of the film, it's certain that this gal is all set to blow our minds once again with her performance. Atta girl!
Also read: Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor's Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage song is a love ballad
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- SRK, Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz-Giorgia, Katrina Kaif at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
- Do you know the loves stories of these famous couples?
- From Wanted to Bharat: Salman Khan's saga of Eid release continues
- GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonam Kapoor attend
- Bandra spotted: Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora ace the gym look
- Bharat: Salman Khan's eidi doesn't make its way to fans?
- Jawaani Jaaneman: Reverse-ageing for Saif Ali Khan with a different hair-do
- Yami Gautam on Kaabil's release in China: Some ideas don't age
- Aparshakti Khurana: Ayushmann is very strict when it comes to career
- Ali Abbas Zafar on Bharat: You can't write a romantic scene with Salman and Katrina
- #MeToo: Vikas Bahl takes credit as director for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 again
- Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's vacation pics from Tuscany look like great fun
- Sonam Kapoor shuts down 'mediawallas' on Katrina Kaif's comment with this post
- Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dhoom 4 in the making?
- Katrina Kaif and other B-town beauties make heads turn at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
'Kabir Singh' trailer launch: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani look ravishing at the event