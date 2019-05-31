Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor's Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage song is a love ballad

music

The second track from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is a romantic song. Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum describes Shahid's state of mind

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The makers of Kabir Singh released the second song, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, on Friday, May 31. The song showcases Shahid in an altogether different, younger look. It's after a long time that the audience gets to see Shahid in a clean-shaven avatar. The song has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh. It has been penned and composed by Mithoon.

Shahid Kapoor also took to his Instagram account to announce the release of Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage song.

Sources from the film's sets say that all those who have seen the rushes of this film insist that Shahid Kapoor has never looked this good. This persona of Shahid completes his three diverse looks in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film. The producers of the film were excited to unveil this new look to the audience.

"Shahid will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Kabir Singh," said Bhushan Kumar. "Shahid has moulded his different looks according to the character," says Murad Khetani. "This new look is a bonanza for all his fans," says Ashwin Varde.

Prior to this, the makers had released its first song, Bekhayali on public demand. The song, which was the background score of Kabir Singh's trailer, was a hit even before its release. Bekhayali starring Shahid and Kiara Advani resonates Shahid's character's agony and heartbreak.

Kabir Singh is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios Presentation. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It releases on June 21, 2019.

