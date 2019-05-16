Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh gets a pan-India trailer launch

bollywood

Kabir Singh's launch event took place in Mumbai amongst hundreds of fans who were seen wearing symbolic goggles and T-shirts. The event was screened at 15 theatres in 15 different cities across India at the same time

A still from Kabir Singh

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has been getting some rave reviews since its launch. The launch event took place in Mumbai amongst hundreds of fans who were seen wearing symbolic goggles and T-shirts. The event was screened at 15 theatres in 15 different cities across India at the same time while each of these theatres was renamed as Kabir Singh Ka theatre for the day.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience making them ask for more. While Shahid Kapoor plays a self-destructive personality, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer.

Producers are quite pleased with the response. Commenting on the same, Bhushan Kumar said, "It is indeed Shahid's finest performance." Murad Khetani added, "It's the most intense love story in recent times." Ashwin Varde said, "Kabir Singh is not just a film, it's an experience."

The kind of love story shown in Kabir Singh's trailer seems like something else altogether. Shahid Kapoor, a young and brilliant surgeon, falls in love with a medical student played by Kiara; she loves him back and while things are great for a while, it all starts going downhill when she's forced to marry another man. That's the point of no return for Shahid Kapoor's Kabir.

Shahid Kapoor has one of the most diverse repertoires in Bollywood. He's played the college guy in Ishq Vishk, the innocent bystander who unexpectedly falls in love with the bubbly girl in Jab We Met, the popular Punjabi musician with a substance abuse problem, or the last Rajput ruler in Padmaavat - you name it and he's done it. Now to see him portray a heartbroken alcoholic surgeon on a path of self-destruction will be quite interesting, to say the least.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film releases on June 21 2019.

