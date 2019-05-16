See photos: Shahid Kapoor unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

bollywood

Man of the moment, Shahid Kapoor, has just unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. And we must say, it's difficult to distinguish between him and the statue!

Shahid Kapoor with his wax statue. Pic/instagram.com/shahidkapoor

Shahid Kapoor, whose next film Kabir Singh promises to take Kapoor's performance to another level altogether, has just unveiled his wax statue at the Singapore Madame Tussauds. We must say, the statue bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor, and you'll need to do a double take to recognise the actor from the statue.

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself posing with the statue. He wrote, "#twinning" to one of the pics. Check it out!

View this post on Instagram #twinning A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onMay 15, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT

Don't they look exactly similar? The folks out at Madame Tussauds Singapore have got every feature of the actor on point in the statue. Shahid Kapoor and his statue also twinned in jazzy suits and similar poses.

Many of the actor's fans couldn't help but comment on Shahid's picture. One of them said, "Aailaaaa judwa", while another wrote, "who's the real one you should mention shasha". Actor Rohit Roy also couldn't believe his eyes and said, "Woaaaah!! This is the closest I've seen a wax image! I swear I can't make out which one is the real you."

The 38-year-old actor, who was accompanied with his wife Mira Rajput, also did a live video from the launch.

Talking about being a part of the wax museum, Shahid was heard saying, "It's a bit surreal and wonderful to be here and when you walk in to this area and see so many people in real life and then you see their statues, which is a life like, it feels a bit weird... My wife found it weird when she had a little bit of a sneak peak of my statue and I think she is getting over it (sic)."

Discussing about their children Misha and Zain's reaction to his statue, Mira said, "Misha would be quite confused... But it would be quite a sight to see how she feels with the two of them here. But I think she knows who her dad is (sic)."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his next film Kabir Singh, a remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21.

