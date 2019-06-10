Does Ranveer Singh give style tips to wife Deepika Padukone? Netizens think so

bollywood

Deepika Padukone picked white and neon green casual wear for her airport look, and netizens couldn't stop wondering if her husband Ranveer Singh was the inspiration

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah and Instagram

Deepika Padukone picked white and neon green casual wear for her airport look, and netizens couldn't stop wondering if her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, known for his unconventional fashion sense, was the inspiration.

According to a source, Deepika was flying to London for the shooting of filmmaker Kabir Khan's film "83", which also stars Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and the actress was seen wearing a neon coloured tracksuit. After her images from the airport became viral online, netizens commented on how she is following in his footsteps.

One wrote: "What's wrong with her fashion sense? I think she's just following in her husband's footsteps."

Another wrote that after Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in November 2018, Ranveer didn't change, but he changed Deepika.

Some even compared her outfit to a neon suit that Ranveer had posed in a few months ago.

"Ranveer also wore this kind of a neon green outfit during Gully Boy's promotion," wrote an Instagram user.

Another wrote: "Ranveer Singh effect."

"Now she is on a mission to prove that she is Ranveer's wife," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh was seen attended an award ceremony wearing a neon suit. Check out the post right away.

View this post on Instagram ð @dior A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onMar 30, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie '83. The film will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the movie that also stars Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

'83 is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and will be released on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

