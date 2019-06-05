Kabir Khan's '83 shoot begins from today: Pehla Over, Pehla Ball

bollywood

Kabir Khanâs directorial '83, featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Captain of the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team of 1983, has started its shoot schedule

Pic: Instagram/@83thefilm

Kabir Khan's directorial '83, featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Captain of the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team of 1983, has started its shoot schedule today in Glasgow. To share the excitement from the shoot, the makers shared a picture on their official social media handle to announce the news. Sharing the same makers wrote, "Pehla over, pehla ball. Let's get rollin'. ð #83OneMoreTime"

While the team is already practising, the squad will begin the shooting at a local cricket club in the Scottish port city for a week, followed by other popular locations like Dulwich college in London, Edinburgh cricket club, Nevill Ground at Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent and the Oval cricket ground.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh is working hard to get in the shoes of the world cup winning captain for the upcoming movie. The warmth and experience touched the actor. The actor shared, "I've found some clues along the way in this journey that'll help me construct my performance. I'm looking forward to the challenge. I'm thrilled with the way the movie has shaped up. All credit to Kabir sir and our dedicated team for the spectacular prep that's gone into the film. We are hoping to make a film that the entire nation can be proud of and we seek everyone's blessings for our endeavour".

Touted to be the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83 is slated to hit the screens on 10 April, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh: My entire team has been practicing since 8 months for 83

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates