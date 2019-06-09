See photos: Malaika Arora and Ranveer Singh rock neon

television

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky style of dressing, which is loud and outrageous. But Malaika is all set to give him a run for his money. She too loves to experiment with colours. So who wore the colour better?

Malaika Arora and Ranveer Singh

Malaika Arora often shares her sartorial statements on Instagram. The TV show host recently shared a picture of herself in a neon suit. It reminded us of what Ranveer Singh had worn at a fashion gala.

The Gully Boy actor is known for his quirky style of dressing, which is loud and outrageous. But Malla is all set to give him a run for his money. She too loves to experiment with colours. So who wore the suit better? Singh or Arora? Check out both their pictures below:

View this post on Instagram NEON... (tap for credits) A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onJun 3, 2019 at 6:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @dior A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onMar 30, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

Giving stiff competition to both Malaika Arora and Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone, who was recently spotted in a lime green ensemble at Mumbai airport. The actress paired her outfit with retro sunglasses and white sneakers.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. She is currently working on her next film, Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey. Co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios, Chhapaak marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Vikrant. Chhapaak also marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will next be seen in '83. The film '83 will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the movie that also stars Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

