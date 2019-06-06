bollywood

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture from his childhood, of him sitting on a mechanical horse, and Malaika Arora thinks he looks grumpy. Check out the picture to know more!

Arjun Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor, who will soon be seen in the historical drama Panipat, shared a post on Instagram and said that he always knew he would be doing this movie. The post in question is a cute throwback photo of him as a child, sitting on a mechanical horse, looking serious as ever.

The Ishaqzaade actor captioned the picture as, "Began my horse riding prep way early in life... Always knew I was gonna be doing Panipat... #panipatprep #horsingaround #grumps4life #throwbackthursday"

Beau Malaika Arora was quick on the uptake and commented on his picture saying, "Why so grumpy???" It wasn't just Malaika who thought Arjun looked grumpy sitting on that horse; Pooja Hegde too thought the same. The Mohenjo Daro actress commented on the photo saying, "U look mad about it though..."

Do you think Arjun Kapoor looks ever-so-slightly grumpy too? Well, Arjun himself might think that, as one of his hashtags says #grumps4life.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor gives an epic reply to fan's tweet on 'hating Sridevi and dating Malaika Arora'

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted made average numbers at the box office. The film was received well by critics, however, audiences gave a thumbs down to the film, which is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which, the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

Apart from the recently-released film, Kapoor is currently shooting for Panipat with Kriti Sanon. He will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

See photos: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates