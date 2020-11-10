Ex-offie Ramesh Powar urges MCA to revoke life ban

Former India and Mumbai off-spinner Ramesh Powar wants Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Apex Council to correct the association's earlier managing committee's decision and revoke his life ban.

In an email (a copy of which is with mid-day) sent to MCA president Dr Vijay Patil and MCA Apex Council members on Monday, Powar also requested to provide him an opportunity to appear before Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) for an interview for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team's coach job.

"I am aware that the current committee is not responsible for such high-handed actions taken in the past. But it can definitely take corrective actions by reversing the wrong decisions," Powar, 42, wrote.

In 2018, Powar lost out on the Mumbai senior team's coach job despite being the Karsan Ghavri-led CIC's choice.

"Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar was Joint Secretary in the committee which banned me for lifetime [which of course I didn't know] and was handling senior level cricket. Dr Khanvilkar was also part of the committee which side-lined me on the pretext of the resolution passed by earlier managing committee. And now again he is part of the Apex council when Secretary Sir has sought opinion of the council whether I should be allowed to appear before CIC for an interview. However it seems that he has preferred to maintain his golden silence. If he had informed the Apex council in time, this situation would not have arised," wrote Powar, who represented the country in two Tests, 31 ODIs and has 470 first-class wickets under his belt.

"Sir, to be honest I did never know that a life ban was imposed on me by the earlier committee. May I therefore request you to provide me a copy of the resolution through which a life ban was imposed on me.

"I humbly request you all to revoke my ban as per opinion given by retired Justice VM Kanade & Justice Hemant Gokhale and will provide me an opportunity to appear before CIC for an interview," Powar urged.

