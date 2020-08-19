Fake followers case: Rapper Badshah skips questioning, gets warning

Mumbai Crime Branch has issued fresh summons to rapper Badshah after he failed to appear before the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), which is probing the fake followers racket involving celebrities, on Tuesday.

Rapper Badshah is being questioned for allegedly buying 75 lakh views for his song 'Pagal hai' on YouTube channel of Sony Music India in just a day. According to the initial investigation, he paid R75 lakh to digital marketing company QYUKI for the views.

The CIU warned the rapper of "legal action" if he fails to appear before the investigating officer at 11.30 am on Thursday. The agency said Badshah has failed to abide by two summons.

"There are reasons to believe that you are repeatedly attempting to derail the ongoing investigation by not attending [the questioning], there are discrepancies in your earlier statements and factual circumstances, and you are suppressing certain material facts. It is necessary to record your further statement in the ongoing investigation in this regard," said the summons issued by CIU officer API Sachin Waze. An officer on condition of anonymity said, "If he doesn't turn up this time, we will have to take him in for custodial interrogation."

QYUKI's role is also under scanner, said another officer.

