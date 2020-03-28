Farah Khan's 12-year-old son Czar croons Coronavirus track

A day after she expressed her dismay at B- Town celebrities sharing their workout videos on social media when the world is facing a crisis, Farah Khan tells mid-day that she has ensured her 12-year-old triplets - Diva, Anya and Czar - use the time for more fruitful endeavours. While Anya is doing her bit for the welfare of stray animals, Czar has penned and composed a rap number about the Coronavirus.

"They have been hearing our conversations, and understand the gravity of the situation. Their father [filmmaker Shirish Kunder] has taught them how to use the synthesizer and how to compose music. So, Czar wrote and composed a song that focuses on how the virus spreads, what can be done to prevent it and how to combat it," says the director-choreographer.

His partner-in-crime is sister Diva, who shot the video at Khan's spacious Andheri apartment.

What was her first reaction to seeing her children's labour of love? "I told Czar that he has to add subtitles as I cannot understand what he is rapping," she laughs, before adding that the two are currently editing the music video. "We will put it up on social media soon." The song will also be shared on Czar's YouTube channel.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates