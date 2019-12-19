Fire at Mumbai-Pune Expressway after chemical-laden tanker topples

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pune: A major fire broke at Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday wee hours after a tanker carrying an inflammable chemical lost control and caught fire.

The incident took place on Thursday around 6.30 am near Denku village on Mumbai Pune expressway due to which the traffic was disrupted.

According to the expressway police control room, the incident was reported at 6.30 am with a tanker which contained a chemical component was heading towards Pune from Mumbai. The tanker driver lost control of his wheel and after which the vehicle toppled and plunged 50feet down the safety grill and caught fire."

A police officer with the expressway control room said that the Khopoli fire brigade along with Highway police rushed to the spot and doused off the fire. The driver of the tanker had escaped from the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. Thus the traffic moving towards Adoshi tunnel was stopped for a while to avoid any further damage.

