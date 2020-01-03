Frankie Quiroz talks about how he started his clothing brand 'Tuned in Tokyo'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The life of an entrepreneur is not as easy as it looks. There are a lot of roadblocks one might face while building an empire from scratch. Putting his heart, blood and sweat, Frankie Quiroz came up with his own brand 'Tuned in Tokyo' which is a premium brand of automotive apparel. The brand has been a game changer in his life as it has become his first 7-figure clothing company with a massive reach of 1 million followers on Instagram. Besides this, he owns several other clothing brands and has made his investments in several ventures.

Things did not come easy to him and he had to work hard to achieve his dreams. He was born and grew up in a lower-class family in Riverside, California. He also studied in 14 different schools because of the poor financial stability of his family. Despite going through this tough phase, Frankie kept himself motivated and worked towards his goal of becoming successful. He worked in different places until he started his own business. First, he sold shirts and now he is the owner of ‘Tuned in Tokyo’. This young man has come a long way and now has 30 people working under him.

While talking about his success as an entrepreneur, he said, "As a kid, I always wondered what made me distinct from others. I discovered the fact of how to make money through different sources. I had no guaranteed business and whatever I have achieved today is because of the mistakes I have earlier made and the people I have met in my life." The versatile businessman has his businesses spread all over which have reached the target of 8-figures in online sales per year. In the year 2020, Frankie Quiroz is all set to expand his businesses and help other aspiring entrepreneurs build an empire of their own.

