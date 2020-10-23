Get well soon Paaji! Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricketers wish Kapil Dev speedy recovery
After Kapil Dev was admitted to a hospital in Delhi for heart-related issues, the Indian cricket fraternity showed their support by wishing him well on Twitter
Moments after former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was admitted to a hospital due to heart-related issues, many cricketers led by current Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to social media to wish the former pacer a speedy recovery.
Virat Kohli, who is currently leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the ongoing IPL 2020 in UAE took to Twitter to wish Kapil a quick recovery. Kohli wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery. Folded hands Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev"
Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji. Folded hands."
Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble wrote, "Get well soon Paaji @therealkapildev."
Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote, "Dear paji @therealkapildev! Praying for your speedy recovery! Get well soon please Folded hands after cricket I still need some golfing Man golfing lessons Fisted hand #legend."
Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir said, "Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir!"
ANI had earlier taken to micro-bloggin site Twitter to share an update on Kapil Dev and wrote, "Delhi: Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev admitted at Fortis, Okhla for heart issues. More detail on his health awaited."
