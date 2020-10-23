Kapil Dev admitted to hospital for heart-related issues

Former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was recently admitted to a hospital according to a report by ANI.

The news website took to Twitter to share an update on Kapil Dev and wrote, "Delhi: Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev admitted at Fortis, Okhla for heart issues. More detail on his health awaited."

Delhi: Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev admitted at Fortis, Okhla for heart issues. More detail on his health awaited. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/2bllqVweuS — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

The 61-year-old former cricketer who is also known as the 'Hariyana Hurricane', achieved fame when he led India to clinch their first ever Cricket World Cup title in 1983 after beating West Indies in the final. Kapil Dev has since been a vital cog in the Indian outfit and ever since his Test debut in 1978, Kapil played 131 Tests and scored 5,248 runs and also took 434 wickets. Kapil Dev is regarded one of the best fast bowlers India has ever seen.

At age 21, Kapil Dev was also the youngest all-rounder to achieve the double - 1000 runs and 100 wickets.

Off the pitch, Kapil Dev is married to Romi Bhatia and the couple have a daughter named Amiya.