Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja: Dad thinks I dance like him
Govinda's daughter, Tina, on returning to films with Driving Me Crazy and collaborating with her father
Five years after her Bollywood debut in Smeep Kang's Second Hand Husband, opposite Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal, Tina Ahuja returns with another film titled, Driving Me Crazy.
"It's a slice-of-life film," says Govinda's daughter, who features in the short film, which recently dropped on Zee5. Revolving around youngsters, "who are hooked to online dating apps in a quest to find love", the short also features television actors Mudit Nayar and Shrashti Maheshwari. "I play a modern-day girl, who is confident enough to make her own choices," she adds. The film is helmed by film scribe-turned-director Purnima Lamchhane, daughter of late KB Lamchhane, who had produced the Vinod Khanna and Neetu Singh-starrer Raaj Mahal (1982). Ahuja says, "I know Purnima through my parents. Writing comes naturally to her as films are a part of her legacy."
Ahuja was last seen in singer-composer Gajendra Verma's music video, Milo na tum. With Driving Me Crazy, the star daughter hopes to return to the scene with exciting offers. "I would love to be a part of any good content—web shows, short films or digital films."
A while back, Govinda had announced that he planned to produce a film for his daughter. "It would be exciting to work with him," says Ahuja, who is also adept at dancing like her father. "Dad thinks I dance like him," she says.
