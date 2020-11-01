Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja: Dad thinks I dance like him

Five years after her Bollywood debut in Smeep Kang's Second Hand Husband, opposite Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal, Tina Ahuja returns with another film titled, Driving Me Crazy.



"It's a slice-of-life film," says Govinda's daughter, who features in the short film, which recently dropped on Zee5. Revolving around youngsters, "who are hooked to online dating apps in a quest to find love", the short also features television actors Mudit Nayar and Shrashti Maheshwari. "I play a modern-day girl, who is confident enough to make her own choices," she adds. The film is helmed by film scribe-turned-director Purnima Lamchhane, daughter of late KB Lamchhane, who had produced the Vinod Khanna and Neetu Singh-starrer Raaj Mahal (1982). Ahuja says, "I know Purnima through my parents. Writing comes naturally to her as films are a part of her legacy."

Ahuja was last seen in singer-composer Gajendra Verma's music video, Milo na tum. With Driving Me Crazy, the star daughter hopes to return to the scene with exciting offers. "I would love to be a part of any good content—web shows, short films or digital films."

A while back, Govinda had announced that he planned to produce a film for his daughter. "It would be exciting to work with him," says Ahuja, who is also adept at dancing like her father. "Dad thinks I dance like him," she says.

