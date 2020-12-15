Hamari Wali Good News: Here's what Manish Goel has to say on working with Juhi Parmar

Zee TV recently presented a heart-warming story that captures the essence of the ever-evolving dynamics of the saas-bahu relationship in Indian society. Titled Hamariwali Good News, it showcases a unique role reversal between the daughter-in-law Navya (Srishti Jain) and her mother-in-law Renuka (Juhi Parmar) to give their family the much awaited 'Good News.' Versatile actress Juhi Parmar plays the role of Renuka in the show, who is the mother-in-law and the lifeline of the Tiwari family. Shakti Anand, on the other hand, is seen essaying the pivotal character of Mukund, who is Renuka's husband and Navya's father-in-law. A grocery shop owner, known for being a miser, he follows the motto of, 'Jaisa chal raha hai badiya hai, what is the need for change?'

Recently, Hamariwali Good News saw the explosive entry of Manish Goel as Dr. Raghav. His past equation with Renuka took the Tiwaris by storm, leaving both Renuka and Mukund at loggerheads. While the drama hit peak in Hamariwali Good News with Renuka and Raghav's chance meeting, looks like Juhi Parmar and Manish Goel's reunion has made the latter nostalgic. For the uninitiated, the two seasoned actors have worked for numerous occasions and they reunited for Hamariwali Good News more than a year later, with this being their fifth show together.

The duo was ecstatic about their reunion, as Manish Goel revealed, "While I've worked with several actresses, it's always great reuniting with Juhi. She's one of the finest actresses the industry has witnessed and it's always great shooting with her. She is a great professional, knows all her lines and cues and it's fantastic shooting with such a talented person. When I heard about the show and its concept, I was immediately sold and when I heard that Juhi is also a part of the show, it was like a cherry on the cake. It's our fifth show together and we hit it off on the set like always. I was all nostalgic and we remembered all the other shows we worked on and all the memories associated with them."

Juhi Parmar also added, "Hamariwali Good News is our fifth show together and shooting with Manish is always a pleasure. I must say that as actors we've grown together and he's a very good friend. When I heard he was also going to be a part of our show, I was really happy as we share a great rapport. Not just as friends, but also as actors we understand each other so well and that, I feel, helps our performance on the small screen. I must add that he is a great actor and takes his work seriously. When two actors are so involved in their sequence, then the outcome is always great and it enhances the whole show. For Hamariwali Good News as well, the culmination sequence where all the misunderstandings were cleared, that was one of our best. It was so natural, with all the emotions flowing. We also did a show a year ago, so it was nostalgic working together once again. We bonded a lot on the set and it has been fun having him on the set."

