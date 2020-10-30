Hansal Mehta: Nushrratt was a revelation. With so many wonderful actors in the film she held her own and how

Nushrratt Bharuccha teamed up with the award-winning director, Hansal Mehta for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming film, Chhalaang and he was all praises when asked about his experience working with the talented actress.

He shared, "Nushrratt was a revelation. With so many wonderful actors in the film she held her own and how! She was hard-working but always chilled out. Her performance was comfortable and she worked so hard on her Haryanvi accent to make it a part of her characterisation. She has a lot of potential! And she is a very chilled out co-worker."

Known for her hardwork and getting into the skin of her character, Nushrratt has worked remarkably hard to get her Haryanavi diction right. Talking about her preparations, Nushrratt reveals, "Everybody else in the film already knew Haryanvi - either they were from there or they had lived there, so everybody had caught hold of that accent. I was the only person who was a full born and brought up Mumbaite. I had no clue how to even begin to approach the Haryanvi accent let alone acing it, so I wouldn't know how to work on myself and I just didn't want myself to be out of line because of that. I wanted to give it my best."

On asking how Rajkummar Rao helped her with it, Nushrratt further reveals, "Raj not only helped me with my Haryanvi accent during the shots, he was the person who took my first workshop in the Haryanvi accent coaching. Before a coach came on board, I went and did readings with Raj where he not just taught me the accent, but even helped me get the mannerisms right. So it was him who coached me first and then I had a diction teacher who was on set and he did everything for me."

The actress who gained fame after the Pyaar ka Punchnama series will now be seen opposite Rajkumar Rao for the film. Fans are very excited to see this duo on screen as their recently released love songs from the movie have brought their soaring chemistry into the light. The film is all set to release on the Diwali weekend, other than that Nushrratt will also be seen in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma.

