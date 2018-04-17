Harrdy Sandhu's Naah Crosses 200 million Views!

This song will be Harrdy's second 200 million views song after backbone which is currently at 220 million and counting



Harrdy Sandhu and Nora Fatehi

Heartthrob and the talented, Harrdy Sandhu's smash hit Naah that is still topping charts has crossed 200 million views on YouTube. With an infectious tune, groovy melody and a sensuous video, the song was a hit on arrival and since then has been consistently being played at clubs and has now become a youth anthem.

Says an excited Harrdy, "This is the best news and 200 MN views is something I cannot believe. My fans are my strength. I am currently working on an album which will also release sometime this year." Adds on Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director, Sony Music India, "Our objective with every pop song is to keep it on top of mind recall and we do this by aggressively pushing across streaming platforms, TV, Radio, PR, On Ground. And while I say this, the song is still the highest played song on radio and TV. In a short time, Naah has also been able to add a global audience and we can only see this expanding."

The song has a Latin urban vibe with a playful melody and an infectious hook, that doesn't leave your side. Becoming one of the fastest rising musicians in India, Harrdy with this song has expanded his fan base and has reached out to global audiences. Shot in Bangkok over 2 days, the video showcases the exuberant chemistry between Harrdy and Nora who look stunning together. Harrdy is seen unveiling his dancing skills while his 6 pack abs add to the drama! This song will be Harrdy's second 200 MN views song after backbone which is currently at 220MN and counting!

