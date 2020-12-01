Heroes of Sons of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers in the SPOT

Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers is a sports documented series releasing just in a few days on Amazon Prime Video. A true, honest journey of the team through the 7th season of Pro Kabaddi League. Earnest efforts put in with every game, sacrifices made to make name and passion to give Kabaddi the fame makes this docu-series a must watch!

Deepak Hooda, captain of the team and an all-rounder on the mat who started playing Kabaddi to help sustain his family has made it big with nothing but that perseverance to rise higher after a fall. Coach, Srinivas Reddy who looks back at his journey like a dream come true. Abhishek Bachchan expresses, "A lot of people ask me why did we retain Srinivas Reddy? I say that I see potential in him and I think people deserve second chances." Raider Deepak Narwal, carrying the legacy of Kabaddi in his family following the instructions of his teacher who says that you should set a foot forward if it is a small step. The calm raider, Nilesh Salunkhe who got his house and a universe through this game of Kabaddi. All-rounder, baby, a firebrand of Kabaddi and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Nitin Rawal, high on spirits and focus onto becoming one of the greats of the game.

This entitling series of videos on Amazon Prime Video's social media has given us a sneaky little sneak peek of what to expect from the unfiltered series. The docu-series premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on December 4.

