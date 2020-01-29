'Hutments eating into mangroves, but everyone is passing the buck'

Around 200 new hutments have been constructed in the 4 lanes of Ganpat Patil Nagar by destroying the mangroves

City-based green activist Harish Pande has alleged that the suburban collector's office and Mangrove Cell have failed to follow the orders of the Bombay High Court in 2018 to create a buffer zone within 50 metres of the mangrove patch as illegal hutments of Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar West are eating into the mangrove cover and wetlands.

Pande told mid-day, "In the last six months, over 200 new hutments have been constructed at Ganpat Patil Nagar in lane number 1, 2, 13 and 14. I found out about this when I visited the area a few days ago."

Pande has been fighting for several years to save the wetlands and mangroves in the stretch between Malad and Dahisar. It has been due to his complaints and continuous follow-ups with the authorities that several mangrove patches and wetlands were protected and saved from destruction.

There are more than 15,000 hutments in Ganpat Patil Nagar slum which is spread across 50 acres. Of the total 14 lanes, Pande visited four and found that around 200 hutments had been constructed by destroying mangroves.

"Time and again I have been writing to the authorities to implement the orders of the high court which categorically state that there should be a buffer zone created between mangroves at a distance of 50-metres. However, there is no buffer zone near any of these newly constructed hutments. But the Mangrove Cell and collector's office are least bothered about it," he said.

"I met the Mangroves Cell official a few days ago. But they said that they would take action only after the city survey office demarcates a 50-metre buffer zone from the mangroves. Destruction of mangroves is a serious crime and I have also complained about this to the BMC ward office, suburban collector's office, local MLA and even the corporator. But they all seem least interested," Pande added.

An officer from the Mangroves Cell who did not wish to be named said, "The land in Ganpati Patil Nagar comes under the jurisdiction of the Revenue Department and hence the mangroves are on private land. Unless the buffer zone is created, we cannot take action against the encroachments."

Borivli tehsildar Vinod Dhotre was unavailable for comment.

