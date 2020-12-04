Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik shares views about 'valued personal relationships' going silent

Avantika Malik's social media posts often drop hints about her state of mind. Imran Khan's estranged wife's latest cryptic post reads: "When valued personal relationships go silent, trouble often follows. I am not talking about productive 'time-outs' that are clearly expressed. I'm talking about silence than is reactive, or an attempt to do harm. This kind of silence ensures that the connection will not find its was back to health. Because silence fosters confusion, projections, and worst of all — assumptions about what the other is feeling or thinking. And assumption doesn't get us anywhere good. Inquiry does."

The message continued, "Assumptions ensure that the wall will only get thicker until there is no way to reconnect. Whatever you do, even if you are justifiably angry, try to keep the door to inquiry open. You may not be ready to process the experience but allow for the possibility that you one day will. Because valued connections are hard to find in this crazy world. Anger doesn't have to be the end of the story. Sometimes the portal to a closer connection. Sometimes, it's the way through to great learning. Inquiry is the bridge."

While Malik keeps sharing messages alluding to her troubled marriage, Khan has disappeared from public view.

On December 1, Avantika Malik shared a long post, talking about the 'practice of Nichiren Buddhism'. "I can't recommend the beautiful, life-changing practice of #nichirenbuddhism enough. As someone who has always struggled with religion (still can't hack it), a spiritual grounding has given me a sense of courage, wisdom and compassion I had no idea I was capable of. The key to "victory" in life is belief. The belief that better things await us because they always do. Never let your mind lie to you and tell you it's all hopeless. Master the mind. And here is the tool for it. A simple #nammyohorengekyo. If you are struggling please give it a shot. Start with chanting #nammyohorengekyo for 2 mins a day and see the power of it carry you through the darkest of storms. Thank you @sanabhgrover for giving me this beautiful philosophy. Apart from being a parent, being a bodhisattva gives me a deep sense of fulfilment. Give it a try and transform your life. #saveyoursoul," wrote Avantika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avantika Malik (@avantikamalik18)

There have been speculations aplenty that actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage is on the rocks. While neither of them has given any official statement as yet, Avantika's frequent cryptic social media posts have got netizens wondering about the couple's marital status.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara.

