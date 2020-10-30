IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw's coach Pingulkar has advice for him - Respect bowlers, don't be flashy

Mumbai-based Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw began his IPL-13 campaign scoring two quick half-centuries in his first four games. However, having been dismissed for a duck against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings and managing just four and seven against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab respectively, he has failed to retain his spot in DC's playing XI.

Shaw's childhood coach Santosh Pingulkar is understandably disappointed with his ward's performance. "Prithivi should play his normal, attacking style of cricket but should ensure he's not flashy. It's not wise to approach a T20 match like a T10 innings. His basics are good so I feel he should give himself more time at the wicket and then go for his natural, attacking game," Pingulkar told mid-day on Thursday.

Against RR, off the very second ball he faced, Shaw failed to counter the pace of Jofra Archer outside the off stump. A short delivery took the inside edge of the bat and dislodged his middle stump. In the next game, pacer Deepak Chahar dismissed Shaw with an outswinger that picked a leading edge, resulting in a return catch to the bowler.

Pingulkar has a message for Shaw, who has 807 IPL runs from 35 matches. "He should play his shots as per the merit of the ball. It's not necessary to begin every innings in a dashing manner. The bowlers are also giving their best, so let's give them and their deliveries due respect, and play accordingly," said Pingulkar.



Coach Santosh Pingulkar

Shaw has represented India in four Tests and three ODIs, scoring 335 and 84 runs respectively. His competitors for the opening slot in the national team—KL Rahul (595 runs in 12 games), Shikhar Dhawan (471 in 12), Mayank Agarwal (398 in 10), Shubman Gill (404 in 13) and Rohit Sharma (260 in nine), who is injured now—have been consistent and in good form at this IPL.

"Prithvi is trying to attack every bowler. That's the main problem. There are definitely some shortcomings [in his batting] else he would have been selected for India in all three formats. He is fortunate to have been picked in the Test squad for the Australia series," said Pingulkar, adding that Shaw still has time and can to bounce back in the remainder of this IPL.

