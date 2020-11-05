IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma could be under pressure, feels Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said they have specific plans against Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma, who could feature in only his second game after recovering from a hamstring injury, when they square off in IPL Qualifier 1 in Dubai today.

"When a player is returning from injury there is some pressure and of course we will try to take advantage of that," Dhawan said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"Rohit is a very good player and he hasn't played many matches [since recovering], so I am not sure about his touch [form], and that means we can definitely take advantage of it. My best wishes to him, but yes as an opponent, we can take advantage of that for sure and make plans accordingly," Dhawan said.

Dhawan, who has 525 runs in 14 games in the tournament including two unbeaten consecutive centuries, is all ready to counter the MI attack spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah.

"I am relaxing, keeping myself fresh for tomorrow [Thursday]. I have seen them [MI bowlers] a couple of times, and watched their videos again. I already know the plans, so I will go and perform and win the game for our team," Dhawan said.

Though DC lost both their league games to MI, Dhawan is confident of beating the defending champions tonight.

"We don't think that they [MI] have the upper hand, we are not thinking on those lines. We are a strong side, which can beat any team. We have to play good cricket in all the departments—batting, bowling and fielding. We have to be very clear with the plans and if we implement it in a right way then everything works the way we want," he said.

Of his opening partner Prithvi Shaw's poor form [228 runs in 12 matches], Dhawan advised the Mumbaikar to stay calm and positive.

"My advice to him [Shaw] is to just stay calm and positive. It's nothing new as everyone has gone through such moments. Just believe in your ability, in the process and I am sure he will do wonders...he is a great talent," added Dhawan.

