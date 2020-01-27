Jassie Gill is winning hearts as Kangana Ranaut's on-screen husband in Panga

Singer-turned-actor Jassie Gill has been effortlessly ruling both the Punjabi as well as the Hindi film industry. And as he is winning hearts on the big screen in Bollywood, his latest film Panga has also been getting the actor praises from the critics.

Jassie Gill who plays Kangana Ranaut's better half in the sports drama Panga has left many talking not only for his amazing performance but even for his flawless chemistry with the actress. In fact, after watching him as Prashant on the big screen, many fans are calling Jassie as 'the husband of the year'.

His character in the film is lovable, and he is being called the best husband. Jassie has taken the limelight with his endearing act; in fact, the critics have also praised him by saying how he is marvellous and has immersed himself completely into the character. While some have called his million-dollar smile to be contagious, his pairing with Kangana has also been lauded.

Jassie Gill, who made his Bollywood debut with Happy Phirr Bhaag Jaaegi has won over the audience with his act in Panga. With many wanting to see more of him on the big screen, Jassie has a long way to go in the film industry. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, Panga has released in theatres on 24th January.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates