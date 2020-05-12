Jassie Gill's song 'Keh Gayi Sorry' featuring Shehnaaz Gill out now; take a look!

After breaking the internet with its teaser, Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill are ecstatic to share their latest track Keh Gayi Sorry.

On touching base with Jassie, he stated, "We have been getting several messages to team up for a song, and here Keh Gayi Sorry is for all our fans. If they continue to shower the same love on the lyrical video, we should shoot a music video post the lockdown when things get back to normal. I am looking forward to shooting the same with Shehnaaz post the lockdown, till then I am sure people will shower the same love on the lyrical too."

Watch the video of Keh Gayi Sorry below:

Jassie Gill got a lot of praise for his performance in Panga co-starring Kangana Ranaut. With the release of his last chartbuster 'Ehna Chauni Aa', which was shot on his iPhone, to releasing the lyrical video of Keh Gayi Sorry, he's given something to his fans to rejoice with and enjoy.

