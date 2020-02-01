Just pride, no prejudice

It's official. Mumbai's Pride parade is a no-go this year, in so far as the organisers had initially planned it to be. The police have denied permission for the march that was meant to start at August Kranti Maidan and end at Girgaum Chowpatty. Their reason? "Information" that it will be hijacked by anti-CAA protestors. The only olive branch the cops have now offered is a nod for a "solidarity gathering" at Azad Maidan from 3 pm to 6 pm this evening. That might seem like a consolation prize. But it still doesn't stop us from celebrating the fact that whether we are gay, straight, bisexual or gender-neutral, we are all stakeholders in a society where — legally — we are meant to be treated equally. So check out this curated list of parties that have been planned to celebrate the occasion. And wear your sexual orientation proudly on your sleeve as you shake a leg with like-minded people.



Sushant Divgikr

Long live the queen

Head to a nightclub that has been consistently upholding the cause of the LGBTQi+ community since inception. A massive bash has been planned there, which features nine performers including Sushant Divgikr aka Rani-ko-he-nur, and Navya Singh and troupe. Get a drink. Grab a partner. Hit the floor. And dance away till the wee hours of the morning.

Time 9 pm to 3 am

At Kitty Su, The Lalit Mumbai, Airport Road, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East.

Call 9987603114

Cost Rs 1,000

Raise the white flag

Gaysi Family is a well-respected platform for the LGBTQi+ community, having created a safe space for people to share their stories of what it means to be a gay desi (hence the name, Gaysi). They are organising a post-pride party at a Lower Parel venue where the dress code is white. Head there even if you're straight and want to show solidarity. Everyone's welcome. Just make sure that if you're not accompanied by someone from the community, you inform them beforehand via the email address listed below.

Time 7 pm

At Lilt, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Email gaysifamily@gmail.com

Cost Rs 300

Three is company

This one promises to be big, at least in terms of the venue. The space in Andheri West is spread over three floors, each with a massive dance floor, and has the capacity to host a whopping 1,000 people. Color Positive, a production house that works towards upholding the rights of the LGBTQi+ community, is hosting it. And they have pledged to cut no corners in ensuring that you have a whale of a time.

Time 8 pm to 2 am

At Reflextion Bar & Kitchen, Remi Commercio Premises, Shah Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Log on to colorpositive.org

Cost Rs 800

A whole lot of bun

Chef Boo Kim's first solo eatery in Lower Parel has built a steady reputation for serving delectable and comforting food. It will now also double up as a comfortable spot for the city's LGBTQi+ community to let their hair down and mingle without inhibitions, even as they tuck into dishes like Korean chicken bao and sip on cocktails like purple haze.

Time 7 pm onwards

At Dirty Buns, Kamala Mills Compound, Trade View Building, Lower Parel.

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 300

Wet your lips

There's a bit of a gap between the time that the "solidarity gathering" ends and the after-parties start. But you don't have to scratch your head thinking how you're going to keep yourself occupied in that period. Head to a joint in Kemp's Corner where a "drinkathon" will be held to ensure you're suitably liquidated before you hit the party. And just so that you don't spend all your time there, they pack early at 8.30 pm.

Time 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm

At Grandmama's Cafe, August Kranti Marg, Gowalia Tank, Tardeo.

Call 7400093311

Cost Rs 300

