Jyoti Gauba to play Tejasswi Prakash's on-screen mother in KarnSangini

Actress Jyoti Gauba talks about her role in the mythological drama KarnSangini

Jyoti Gauba. Pic/Instagram account

Actress Jyoti Gauba has been roped in to play Queen Shubra, who is the mother of Uruvi, portrayed by actress Tejasswi Prakash in the show KarnSangini. "I said 'yes' to this role because initially she is portrayed as a caring mother and later, we will see a possessive side of her which is really interesting," Jyoti said in a statement.

"Playing Uruvi's mother is a lot of fun as Tejasswi is a cute girl on set whom I like to take care of," she added. Jyoti has featured in shows like CID, Ek Hasina Thi and Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

Sayantani Ghosh will play Kunti, Karn's mother, in the upcoming show KarnSangini. After doing the role of Satyavati in "Mahabharat" in 2013, the makers have roped her in for KarnSangini. It is set in the backdrop of the Mahabharat and is the untold story of Karn and his wife Uruvi. KarnSangini is coming soon on Star Plus.

