Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turns 19, film will be 'blessing' in Karan Johar's filmography

Filmmaker Karan Johar looked back at his multistarrer family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on its 19th anniversary on Monday, saying the film will always be a blessing in his filmography.

Sharing a video made of scenes from his 2001 directorial, Karan wrote on Instagram: "#19yearsofK3G... I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way... this film will always be a blessing in my filmography... thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years!"

We are eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way! Thank you so much âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â #19YearsOfK3G https://t.co/UejEcrk5hw — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 14, 2020

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan. This was his second directorial after the romantic drama "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (1998), and continued Johar's blockbuster run at the box office.

