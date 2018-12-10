Kajal Pisal wants to do stand-up comedy

television

Kajal Pisal

After featuring in TV shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, actress Kajal Pisal wants to do a comedy show. "I feel nowadays all shows look similar with the same story line. Shows with light-hearted comedy and which are slice of life would be great to do. I have always been interested in doing stand-up comedy -- something like 'Comedy Circus' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'," Kajal said in a statement.

According to Kajal, comedy improves an individual's creativity. She said: "To perform stand-up comedy, you are expected to prepare your own material for presentation. This rarely happens when you are sitting at a writing desk. Comedy ideas hit you while you're driving or right as you fall asleep. This type of brain activity is like exercising your biceps. The more you exercise your brain, the better it performs."

