Kangana Ranaut: If a book were to be written on my life, I feel Rangoli should be the narrator

In February, Kangana Ranaut had stated that writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and she had begun working on her biopic, which would be directed by her. However, with several films — including Judgementall Hai Kya, Thalaivi and Dhaakad — and the impending launch of her studio vying for her attention, the actor had little time to follow up on her ambitious biopic. While it may be a long wait before we see Ranaut's journey on the big screen, the actor teases that a biography may be on the cards as well.

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. Pic/Twitter



Talking to mid-day, the actor said she is keen that her journey be told from the point of view of sister Rangoli Chandel. "If a book were to be written on my life, I feel Rangoli should be the narrator. She is the best person to narrate my story as she has seen me from my childhood to what I am today. She can [tell the story] from the point of view of an elder sister." She admits that her meteoric but troubled rise in the world of showbiz has the ingredients for an inspiring tale. "Rangoli has some interesting observations about my transformation [into one of the top actors of Bollywood]. If I tell my story, I might be too harsh on myself and may not glorify my achievements, and that is unfair to the struggles [I've endured]. So, it will be better if Rangoli says it truthfully and objectively. I won't be able to do justice to it. She has a great story to tell herself as an acid attack survivor. The way we found strength in each other and grew up together makes for a beautiful story."

What about the biopic? Quiz her if it will be the first project to roll from her banner, and she clams up, saying, "I can't talk about my directorial vehicle right now. We will announce the film when the time is right."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates