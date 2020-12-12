Kapil Sharma celebrates daughter Anayra's first birthday; shares pictures with fans

Kapil Sharma celebrated daughter Anayra's first birthday on Thursday. The comedian and wife Ginni Chatrath hosted a baby shark-themed bash. Guests wore T-shirts on which was written 'Anayra turns one'. Sharma shared snapshots from the celebration on Instagram.

Looks like Anayra loves to eat cake. She began digging her fingers into it even before everyone could sing happy birthday to her.

This is what he wrote on his Instagram account as he shared pictures from the celebrations- "Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday." [SIC] Have a look at his post right here:

For the uninitiated, buzz is Kapil Sharma is set to be father again. A video of wife Ginni Chatrath is doing the rounds, in which she is seen with a baby bump. The couple's first-born, daughter Anayra, turns one on December 10. It is said that Ginni is due early next year.

A while ago, a netizen attacked Kapil Sharma on Twitter for not putting up anything regarding the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though he shut down the troll in his own style, it's not always that you see him reacting to all the negative comments coming his way.

Asked how he deals with trolls, Kapil told IANS: "My sole focus is to provide non-stop laughter to all my fans and I believe in making world a better and light place with my jokes. I don't pay much attention to trolls."

In fact, he is currently enjoying his current phase. Last year, he became a dad and now he is associated with a show for kids.

"I am extremely blessed. Each day offers something new. Even before parenthood, I always wished to do something for kids. Hence, you could see the kid avatar on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. But yes, I will try and do more for kids, and 'The Honey Bunny Show With Kapil Sharma' is a good start," he said

Talking more about his new show, he shared: "This was the first time I was shooting for an animated show. The process was something new, but with time I was able to adapt and I thoroughly enjoyed the process. It was a unique and thrilling experience."

"When it comes to inspiration, my style has always been more on observing people and bringing it on screen, and I have done the same for this show," he added.

