Kriti Sanon celebrates sister Nupur Sanon's 25th birthday; Geeta Sanon shares video on Instagram

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon turned 25 on December 15, and sister dearest hosted a sweet birthday bash for Nupur. The sister duo celebrated the special day with near and dear ones at their residence. Pictures and videos from the celebration have already taken over the internet, leaving Nupur Sanon's fans in aww with the memories from last night. In one of the videos, the actress is seen cutting the cake and blowing the candles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Sanon (@geeta_sanon)

The highlight of the video is Nupur cutting the cake first instead of making a wish. It seems like the actress just forgot to wish and blow, all she remembered was cutting the cake and having it too! Nupur Sanon's mother Geeta shared a video on her Instagram account and wished her daughter in the most admiring way.

Speaking about the birthday wishes, Geeta Sanon also shared another photo with little Nupur being her cutest self. The actress is seen hugging her father, while mom resting her head, as they posed for the photo. Check this out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Sanon (@geeta_sanon)

Nupur Sanon's fans are hoping she will rock the screens with some interesting projects and also with the much-awaited Filhall 2 which is the sequel to the chartbuster Filhall featuring Nupur and Akshay Kumar and the unplugged version of the melody was sung her Nupur herself and we all do have that song in our favourite list till date.

