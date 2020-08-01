Lootcase Movie Review: Fun, certainly, is up for grabs!

Lootcase

On: Disney+ Hotstar

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey

I'll be honest; I had rather modest expectations from Lootcase. The trailer made me believe it's a re-run of Delhi Belly and in 2020, the same premise being revisited nine years later wasn't something I was very kicked about. But, in one stellar scene by Vijay Raaz, where he meticulously explains the crux of crocodilian behaviour, I was sold. Playing a don obsessed with the National Geographic channel, Raaz offers the most poignant metaphors about the wildlife and effective commentary on human behaviour.

To the full credit of debutant director Rajesh Krishnan, his maiden venture is all about silly laughs. There's a satirical layering too, but essentially, all the film tries to do is show you a damn good time. A fairly simple plot about a man who discovers a suitcase of cash and all the drama that ensues (involving eccentric cops and outlandish gangsters) there on, is elevated by a stellar cast.

Leading the pack here is Kunal Kemmu, who is terrific as the hapless man hoping to save his stash of cash. The ever-dependable Rasika Dugal as his wife brings a distinct freshness to her part. The duo have a lived-in and easy chemistry and their standout scene involves names of Chinese dishes in the most unique dirty talk scene a Hindi film has ever seen. But the guys who keep the story afloat are Raaz along with Gajraj Rao and Ranvir Shorey. The comedy is situational and the punchlines land smoothly because of their deft screen work. A special word of mention for the dialogues that are just the right mix of slapstick and quirky.

At 133 minutes, however, the film's primary fault is its pace. It takes far too long to get to the climax taking us through far too many 'jugads', falling prey to formulaic ideas despite showing us the promise of being fresh in its approach. Thankfully, it features a bunch of people who are genuinely having a blast and are thus, a treat to watch.

I am not sure it drives home its hook point enough - the gulf between the haves and have-nots and the perennial human struggle of finding satisfaction. But fun certainly is up for grabs.

