Maanayata Dutt shares a heartfelt post for her 'strength, pride, Ram' Sanjay Dutt

Today, marks the day when we celebrate the victory of good over the evil. And, truly someone who has overcome the most difficult of times, victoriously recently is Sanjay Dutt. The last few weeks have been extremely trying for Dutt and his family but now, the superstar has won over and how!

Taking to her social media, his wife who stood by his side like a rock, Maanayata Dutt penned down a heartfelt note for Sanjay and writes, "Dedicating this Dussehra to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life there yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage!" (sic)

Have a look right here:

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for KGF2 and is all set to resume the shoot for the film in November. The superstar has a stellar line up and will be seen in Prithviraj, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.

