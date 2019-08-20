Man sells phone for daughter's treatment after hospital runs out of anti-rabies vaccine

national

The victim Gunjan though was given first aid by the doctors at Jhajjhar hospital but was later referred to Rohtak PGIMS for the treatment due to a drug shortage

Haryana: On Monday, the government hospitals of Haryana ran out of anti-rabies vaccines, forcing patients to buy the medicines from outside at inflated rates. One such case surfaced where a daily wage laborer had to buy the anti-rabies vaccine from outside the hospital for his 3-year-old daughter who was bitten in the face by a stray dog. According to the news agency, ANI, the man had to mortgage his mobile phone for buying an injection worth Rs 4,500 from a private chemist shop.

The victim identified as Gunjan though was given first aid by the doctors at Jhajjhar hospital in Haryana but was later referred to Rohtak PGIMS for the treatment due to a drug shortage. "After the dog bit my daughter, we rushed her to Jhajjar hospital. The doctors told us they do not have an injection and told us to go to Rohtak. We were told that Rohtak will provide all the medicines and injections for free but there also I had to buy the anti-rabies injection from outside the hospital for Rs 4,500. As we were carrying only Rs 2,000, my husband mortgage his cell phone for the treatment," said mother of the victim.

RS Punia, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) spoke to ANI on the same and stated that he has informed the medical superintendent about the case and is waiting for his response. He also added, "I have informed the medical superintendent about the matter. We are waiting for his comment on the matter and surely brief the media on the same shortly."

With inputs from ANI

