Marina Kuwar learning Russian language for a film

Picture courtesy/Marina Kuwar Instagram account

Actress Marina Kuwar is learning the Russian language for an untitled film that also stars Akshay Kumar. The film which is a remake of Hollywood movie Million Dollar Baby, is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, read a statement.

"It's totally a different language for me. Russian itself is a tough language, with an immense challenge. For learning this language I've joined professionally Russian speaking classes as well as I'm surrounding myself with Russian movies and songs because of which I am getting a good knack on the language," said Marina. Marina will also be seen in "Haunted Evil Dead' this year.

