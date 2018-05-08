Mayavi Maling will take people to 'fantasy world'

Mayavi Maling is about how three princesses -- Pranali, Eshwarya and Garima -- attempt to fight evil in order to save their kingdom from destruction

Harsh Mishra, the visual supervisor of Mayavi Maling, says the new show will take the viewers to a fantasy world. "'Mayavi Maling' is a fantasy drama. Our show will help people to live in a fantasy world. We have used the latest technology to bring life in our show," Mishra said in a statement.

The fiction show is about how three princesses -- Pranali, Eshwarya and Garima -- attempt to fight evil in order to save their kingdom from destruction.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever