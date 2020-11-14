MCA ensures happy Diwali for Mumbai cricketers

Diwali just got brighter for Mumbai's cricketers. On Friday, they received financial relief during this COVID-19 pandemic as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) released its sponsorship (NECC logo) money that was pending for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

The dues, totaling R90 lakh (R45 lakh per season), were distributed among 137 players, who represented Mumbai in these two domestic seasons. For the first time MCA also included members of the women's team and the U-23 team to the beneficiary list. In all, 70 players benefited for their representation in the 2016-17 season and 67 were rewarded for the 2017-18 season.

The list included players of the senior Mumbai team who played in the Ranji trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Mumbai U-23 team and senior women's team.

There has been no cricketing activity in the city ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, so these funds will ensure a happy Diwali for the players and their families. "We are very grateful to MCA and are really happy to receive these funds," said a player. Similar sentiments were expressed by others. Twenty-three players represented the senior Mumbai team in 2016-17 when the Aditya Tare-led side ended up as runners-up, losing the Ranji Trophy final to Gujarat by five wickets in Indore.

In the following season, 21 players represented Mumbai, and the team lost to Karnataka by an innings and 20 runs in the quarter-final at Nagpur.

