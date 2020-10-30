Search

Mira Kapoor: Money doesn't grow on trees, but my currency does

Published: 30 October, 2020 11:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mira Kapoor has shared a quirky post on social media, and her noteworthy caption is truly motivational.

Mira Kapoor/picture courtesy: Mira Kapoor's Instagram account
Mira Kapoor/picture courtesy: Mira Kapoor's Instagram account

Mira Kapoor has shared a few words of wisdom on social media, and we can't stop but take a moment to think about the motivational post. The star wife has now posted a picture which is enlightening in every sense. Speaking about 'health is wealth,' Mira wrote some inspiring words. Take a look at the update right away!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Money doesn’t grow on trees, but my currency does #healthiswealth ð¿

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onOct 29, 2020 at 12:18am PDT

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and are blessed with two children, Zain and Misha. The actor, who delivered the second biggest blockbuster of 2019 in the form of Kabir Singh, is now gearing up for Jersey. This drama set against the backdrop of cricket was earlier slated to release on August 28 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor will be next seen in Jersey, along with Mrunal Thakur. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish. Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot in Chandigarh.

Shahid Kapoor is known for films like Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, and Kabir Singh.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Tags

mira rajputshahid kapoorbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK