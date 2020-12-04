Mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani shares 'Pati Patni aur Woh' moment with Rohit Reddy; flaunts baby bump

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma, there's another actress who is all set to become a proud mother and embrace motherhood. We are talking about Anita Hassanandani. The popular television star and her husband Rohit Reddy have been sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram ever since they have announced this heartening piece of news.

And now, Anita has shared a picture on her Instagram account, where she could be seen happily flaunting her baby bump. In the picture, Anita is seen in a blue crop top and pants, posing with Rohit, who is is pointing towards her baby bump. "Pati patni aur woh (sic)", she captioned the picture. Take a look:

Fans extended their love and wish to the couple in the form of hearts and fire emojis.

Recently, Anita shared a couple of adorable pictures, where they can be seen putting a charcoal face mask. She captioned the picture, "TheHappyMask! (sic)".

A couple of days back, the couple jetted off to Alibaug to spend a mini-vacation. Anita shared pictures from the sea-side on her Instagram handle. "Travel toh banta Haiii! Doc said I need VitD and VitSea. #alibaugdiaries (sic)", she captioned it.

Before this, Anita had shared a sweet picture where Rohit could be seen kissing his wife. "While I share this kiss. I feel the kicks. It is so amusing exciting miraculous out of the world unreal experience ... canNOT be described in words. Every mother would understand what I’m feeling (sic)", she captioned the picture. Take a look:

Earlier in an interview, Anita opened up on embracing motherhood. The actress said, "I was just excited to embrace it, it did not even cross my mind. Weight is the smallest thing, if you want you can lose it. Right now, I just want to enjoy this phase and embrace motherhood. I have worked all of my life and worked hard, now is the time to focus on my motherhood phase. I want to enjoy every moment. I am in no hurry. It is okay, weight will go. When the doctor tells me that I can put on 12-15 kgs, I am like I can put on whatever is needed, because I want to relish these moments."

The actress also said that her husband Rohit is quite excited about the pregnancy. "Rohit is very excited and thrilled. We already have a pet together and he is very involved with Mowgli as well. So, as a parent, I know he will be 100 per cent an active father. He is really looking forward to fatherhood. I think he is already so responsible, so excited, I am getting to see new sides to him. I think it is an exciting phase and we both are looking forward to it", she says.

It was on October 11 when the couple broke the news to their fans on social media with an adorable video. In the video, the couple relived their love story, with shots that included moments from their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita's baby bump at one point.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013. On the work front, Anita Hassanandani was recently seen in Naagin 4.

