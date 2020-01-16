Monica Dogra: Digital space has made room for sensitive stories

"It's a Dogra takeover," says Monica Dogra, who is making her web debut opposite Ridhi Dogra in the upcoming up series, A Married Woman. The digital show is inspired by Manju Kapur's book by the same title. This isn't the first time Kapur's words have served as fodder for lovers of theatrics — her previous book, Custody inspired Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

"I am excited to debut in the digital entertainment with a meaningful subject," says Monica, who will be seen as an artist in the queer love story. "The digital space has made room for the exploration of sensitive and necessary story-telling," adds Monica, who has films like Rock On (2008), Dhobi Ghat (2011), Fireflies (2012), David (2013) among other, to her credit. "I have been known to tackle taboo subjects through my music. But this project gives me an opportunity to dive in through a [different] medium."

Set in 1992, Zee5 and ALTBalaji's A Married Woman captures a love story that blossoms during political unrest. It will also mark Ridhi's web debut.

