MTV Hustle: Five reasons to watch out for the show this week

Unique compositions, powerful storytelling and foot-tapping beats- all underlined by rap! India's biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle boasts of a plethora of talent who take the centre stage with some mesmerizing performances. The weekend episode of MTV Hustle will be no different, promising a complete entertainment package.

Before you tune-in to the episode, we bring you 5 reasons to be glued to the show:

The 14-year old rapper creates magic!

Lil' AM, the 14-year old rapper will kick-start the show with his stunning performance, leaving the contestants and the judges in awe of him. Raftaar, fond of his talent and energy, invited Lil' AM on MTV Hustle and claimed that Lil' AM's can give a tough fight to all the contestants on the show. Lil' AM's previous compositions on Election Rap and Independence Day has already made him a popular social media star. Watch out for Lil' AM starting the rap saga on MTV Hustle.

Welcome Brodha V- the guest judge for this week

Bangalore-based rapper, Vighnesh Shivanand, known by his stage name Brodha V is the guest judge for this week. Brodha V who has previously collaborated with Raftaar gave a sneak peek of the same with the song, "Naachne Ka Shaunq". This rap gala of the duo is surely not to be missed. Brodha V, who was mesmerized with the performances and the talent of the contestants, feels the current rap generation of the country is blessed to have a platform like MTV Hustle to showcase their talent and reach the masses. Tune-in to watch Brodha V joining the panel of judges this week.

Rohit Chaudhary aka RCR's flawless performance

The Amritsari rapper, Rohit Chaudhary aka RCR, who won many hearts and created huge buzz on social media with his beautiful rendition of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will give another effortless performance that will land him directly to the safe zone. Raftaar also mentions that RCR's fan following is increasing by the day, who now has 120K followers on Instagram!

M-Zee Bella remembers the love of his life!

Delhi boy, Deepak Singh aka M-Zee Bella, will leave everyone teary-eyed with his heart-wrenching performance dedicated to his girlfriend, who is no more. Through his rap, M-Zee Bella perfectly conveys the emotions of love, loneliness and confesses how memories will be etched in his hearts forever.

A beautiful tribute to acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal

This performance is bound to leave a smile on your face. Kolkata-based Santhanam Srinivasan aka EPR dedicates a soul-stirring performance to the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. As a heartwarming tribute to the undying spirit of Laxmi, EPR's performance conveys the courage it takes to stand strong against all odds. The judges could not help but applaud this performance with a standing ovation. This performance is surely not be missed!

The epic rap battle is at its peak as the Top 12 contestants are fighting it out to be the next rap star. Tune-in to MTV Hustle, this Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM only on MTV.

