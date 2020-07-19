Mumbai: 9-foot-long Indian rock python rescued from mill compound in Dahisar

A 9-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued from Dahisar on Sunday. According to police sources, the snake was located at a gala in the National silk mill compound in Dahisar East. A snake catching team rescued the python and handed over the repltile to the Mumbai range forest department for its release into its natural habitat.

According to the cops from Dahisar police station, snake catcher Akshay Owhal and Mita Malwankar received a call from a person identified as Shubham, who said that he had seen a large snake at the National silk mill compound in Dahisar. The two reached the place and identified the snake species as a Indian Rock Python.



Snake catcher Akshay Ovhal with the rescued Indian rock python

The two safely rescued the 9-foot-long rock python from the compound and informed the Dahisar Police station and Mumbai Forest department about the rescue operation. Later, the two registered the rescue details with the Dahisar Police station and forest department and handed over the rock python to the Mumbai range forest department.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a man allegedly threw a snake inside the cabin of a petrol-pump owner after the latter refused to give him fuel in a can. The incident took place at a petrol pump on Malkapur road in Buldhana and was captured on the CCTV cameras.

According to reports, the customer visited the petrol pump and demanded fuel in a can. When the owner refused to give fuel, the man threw a venomous snake inside the cabin and ran away from the spot.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news